WALNUT, CALIF. -- Canada's Julie-Anne Staehli ran under the Olympic standard and won the women's 5,000 metres in Sunday's late session at the USATF Golden Games.

Staehli of Lucknow, Ont., won the race with a personal-best time of 15:02.34.

Natalia Hawthorn, of Vancouver, finished third in the 5,000 and also ran under the Oympic standard with a personal-best time of 15:05.91.

Mexico's Laura Galvan Rodriguez came in second between the two Canadians.

Vancouver's Kieran Lumb had a strong showing in the men's 5,000 metres, coming in second in 13:25.86 behind American Mason Ferlic, who crossed the finish line in 13:24.94.

Earlier Sunday, Toronto's Justyn Knight ran under the Olympic standard and finished second in the men's 1,500 metres.

Knight beat the Tokyo qualifying mark of three minutes 35 seconds with a personal-best time of 3:33.41.

Ollie Hoare of Australia was first in 3:33.19.

In other Canadian results, Toronto's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford finished second in the women's 1,500 metres with a season-best time of 4:00.69, just ahead of American Shannon Osika (4:00.73).

Elle Purrier of the United States was first with a time of 3:58.36.

Toronto's Lucia Stafford, Gabriela's younger sister, was fifth with a personal best time of 4:05.30.

Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., placed second in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 68.49 metres. Gwendolyn Berry of the United States was first with a throw of 73.73 metres.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Windsor, Ont., ran under the Olympic standard for a second time and was third in the women's 800 metres with a season-best time of 1:58.62.

Jemma Reekie (1:58.27) and Laura Muir (1:58.46), both from Britain, were first and second respectively.

Toronto's Aaron Brown was fourth in the men's 200 metres, and Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., was fourth in the women's shot put.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.