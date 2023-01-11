Canada's sports integrity commissioner under microscope for low complaint intake

Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-Onge arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec.15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-Onge arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec.15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE SPORTS NEWS