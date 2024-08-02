Sports

    • Canada's Sophiane Methot wins bronze in trampoline

    Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel) Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel)
    Share
    PARIS -

    Canada's Sophiane Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

    The 26-year-old from Varennes, Que., earned a score of 55.650 in the single-exercise final on Friday, behind Britain's Briony Page and the Belarusian gymnast Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, who is competing as a neutral athlete.

    Methot had been in second place until Page rocketed into the top spot with a score of 56.480.

    The Canadian was pushed down into third with only one athlete left to perform -- China's Hu Yicheng, who made a mistake during her performance and earned a score of 11.790.

    Methot has been eighth of eight in the qualifying round earlier Friday.

    After missing the podium three years ago in Tokyo, Canada has now won a medal in trampoline at six of seven Games since the sport's Olympic debut in 2000.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News