Canada's Shapovalov falls in straight sets in second round of Dallas Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffered a 7-6 (1), 6-4 loss at the hands of China's Yibing Wu in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native had eight aces to Yibing's two, but committed eight double faults in the one hour, 33-minute match.

Shapovalov also fired 21 winners to his opponent's 12, but had 25 unforced errors to Yibing's 10.

It was the Canadian's first match since his third-round loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the Australian Open on Jan. 20.

In other men's action, fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo fell 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) to Ecuador's Emilio Gomez in first-round play Wednesday.

Diallo hit 18 aces to just two double faults compared to Gomez's eight with three doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023