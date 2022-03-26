Canada's Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime upset in 2nd round, bounced from Miami Open

MIAMI -

The final two Canadians in singles play were bounced from the Miami Open Saturday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime both lost their second-round matches in Miami.

The 12th-seeded Shapovalov was upset 6-3, 6-4 by South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Earlier Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 7 seed, was upset by Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

It was the opening match of the tournament for both Canadians after they earned first-round byes.

Shapovalov struggled on serve during his match and committed six double faults. The Canadian was broken three times in the first set, and another two times in the second.

Auger-Aliassime lost serve once in the first set and twice in the second.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino were eliminated from the women's draw earlier in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.