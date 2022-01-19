Canada's Shapovalov advances at Australian Open with win over South Korea's Soon-woo

MELBOURNE, Australia -

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the third round of the Australian Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday.

He will face 23-seed Reilly Opelka of the United States on Friday.

Shapovalov beat Soon-woo when the Korean sailed a backhand return high and wide.

The tightly contested match lasted nearly 4 1/2 hours.

Shapovalov had 29 aces to Soon-woo's three in the win.

