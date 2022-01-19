Canada's Shapovalov advances at Australian Open with win over South Korea's Soon-woo
Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates after defeating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
MELBOURNE, Australia -
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the third round of the Australian Open.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday.
He will face 23-seed Reilly Opelka of the United States on Friday.
Shapovalov beat Soon-woo when the Korean sailed a backhand return high and wide.
The tightly contested match lasted nearly 4 1/2 hours.
Shapovalov had 29 aces to Soon-woo's three in the win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.