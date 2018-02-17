Canada's Samuel Girard wins gold in short-track speed skating
Samuel Girard of Canada celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in men's 1,000 meters short-track speed skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 7:34AM EST
GANGENUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Samuel Girard has won gold in men's 1,000-metre short-track speed skating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native finished in one minute 24.650 seconds in his Olympic debut.
John-Henry Krueger of the U.S., took silver while Seo Yira of South Korea collected bronze.
Girard, 21, had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.
Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.
