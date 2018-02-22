

The Canadian Press





Canada's gold-medal streak in Olympic women's hockey ended Thursday with a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the deciding goal and rookie American goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta to end the game, forcing Canada to settle for a silver medal.

The win was redemption for the Americans, who lost in overtime four years ago in Sochi.

Canada did have success on the ice later in the day, with Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., winning silver in the women's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating. Later, the men's 5,000-metre relay short-track team won bronze.

Boutin finished her debut Olympics with medals in all three women's singles events. She also won bronze in the 500 and 1,500.

The men's relay result gave veteran Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., a fifth Olympic medal. He matched Marc Gagnon and Francois-Louis Tremblay for the most career Olympic short-track speedskating medals by a Canadian.

Canada was third in the medal standings heading into the final three days of competition with 24 -- nine gold, seven silver and eight bronze. Norway led with 35 medals (13 gold) followed by Germany with 25 (13 gold).

In the women's hockey final, Hilary Knight and Monique Lamoureux-Morando scored in regulation for the Americans.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin replied for Canada.

Canada had won four straight golds in women's hockey, losing only in 1998 when the sport made its Olympic debut.

No final had ever been decided by a shootout.

Canadians failed to make the podium in women's snowboard big air. Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., finished ninth while Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., was 12th.

O'Brien scored a combined 113.25 points over her three runs in the sport's Olympic debut.

"I ended up going with a lot safer of runs than I would have liked to but that's how the day panned out for me," O'Brien said. "Pretty disappointed I couldn't put on my best but that's kind of what I had today and that's how it goes."

Blouin, who won a silver medal last week in slopestyle, fell on her first big air jump, scored 39.25 on her second and opted not to take her third run.

Blouin said she had been nursing a bruise on her left buttock since Wednesday and aggravated it when she fell on her first jump.

Austria's Anna Gasser won gold, scoring 96 on her final run for a combined 185 points. American Jamie Anderson took silver with 177.25 points and Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand earned bronze.

Canada also finished off the podium in the men's ski halfpipe, won by defending Olympic champ David Wise of the United States. Noah Bowman of Calgary finished fifth while Mike Riddle of Sherwood Park, Alta., the silver medallist from the Sochi Games, was sixth.

Bowman scored 89.40 points on his first run but struggled on his last two.

"I knew I could step up the run -- I had more to show and did not get to show it," Bowman said. "I was mainly planning on going bigger ... It could have been done, but it did not happen."

Elsewhere, Valerie Grenier of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was an impressive sixth in the women's alpine combined event.