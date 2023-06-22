Canada's Rebecca Marino wins second-round match at Wimbledon warm-up tournament

Canada's Rebecca Marino returns to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match in Vancouver on Friday, April 14, 2023.&nbsp;Marino outlasted American Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Classic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Canada's Rebecca Marino returns to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match in Vancouver on Friday, April 14, 2023.&nbsp;Marino outlasted American Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Classic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

MORE SPORTS NEWS