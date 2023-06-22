Canada's Rebecca Marino wins second-round match at Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Rebecca Marino returns to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match in Vancouver on Friday, April 14, 2023. Marino outlasted American Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Classic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom -
Canada's Rebecca Marino outlasted American Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Classic.
Marino, from Vancouver, needed two hours 15 minutes to complete the second-round victory at the Wimbledon warm-up event. She had a 21-11 edge in aces.
The 32-year-old Canadian is currently ranked 90th in the WTA Tour rankings. She'll next face 39th-ranked Lin Zhu of China, who topped Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-0.
The WTA250-level grass-court tournament continues through Sunday.
