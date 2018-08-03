

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic wound up on opposite sides of the men's draw at the Rogers Cup on Friday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face France's Jeremy Chardy in the tournament's first round at the Aviva Centre on York University's campus.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., will take on 10th seed David Goffin of Belgium.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil is in the same bracket as Shapovalov and will face Croatia's Borna Coric.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill will play Australia's Matthew Ebden, and promising teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal takes on 19th seed Lucas Pouille of France.

Other first round highlights include Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka facing 16th seed Nick Kyrgios. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner who is coming back from two operations on his left knee, was originally given a wild-card into qualifying but was advanced to the main draw when former world No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew.