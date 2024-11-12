Canada's privacy commissioner to launch investigation into World Anti-Doping Agency

Canada's privacy commissioner is launching an investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The move comes after Philippe Dufresne's office received a complaint about the Montreal-based agency's handling of biological samples collected from athletes.

In a release, the office says the investigation will examine whether the collection, use, and disclosure practices of WADA comply with Canada's federal private-sector privacy law (known as PIPEDA, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act).

The investigation follows a complaint alleging that WADA has disclosed personal information to international sporting federations.

The complaint also alleges that the information is being used to assess athletes’ sex-based eligibility without their knowledge or consent, and for a purpose that would not be considered appropriate under the privacy law.

A message left with WADA was not immediately returned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024