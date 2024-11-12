Sports

    • Canada's privacy commissioner to launch investigation into World Anti-Doping Agency

    Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne participates in a news conference on their investigation into Aylo, formerly MindGeek, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Justin Ting/The Canadian Press) Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne participates in a news conference on their investigation into Aylo, formerly MindGeek, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Justin Ting/The Canadian Press)
    Canada's privacy commissioner is launching an investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency.

    The move comes after Philippe Dufresne's office received a complaint about the Montreal-based agency's handling of biological samples collected from athletes. 

    In a release, the office says the investigation will examine whether the collection, use, and disclosure practices of WADA comply with Canada's federal private-sector privacy law (known as PIPEDA, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act).

    The investigation follows a complaint alleging that WADA has disclosed personal information to international sporting federations.

    The complaint also alleges that the information is being used to assess athletes’ sex-based eligibility without their knowledge or consent, and for a purpose that would not be considered appropriate under the privacy law.

    A message left with WADA was not immediately returned.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024

