Canada's Pospisil earns victory in first round qualifying match at U.S. Open

NEW YORK -

Canada's Vasek Pospisil made it through the first round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Sumit Nagal on Wednesday.

Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., fired 13 aces to just one from Nagal. The Canadian also broke Nagal of India on two out of eight chances.

The 32-year-old Pospisil jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening set before Nagal was able to win five of the next eight games to make it 6-6.

In the tiebreaker, Pospisil quickly went up 3-0. As Nagal took the next two out of three points to make it 4-2, Pospisil earned three consecutive points to win the set.

In the second set, Pospisil saw his 3-1 lead turn into a 5-4 edge. With the game going to a deuce, Pospisil was able to close it out on match point after gaining the advantage.

Pospisil will next play the winner between Andreas Seppi and Filip Horansky in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.