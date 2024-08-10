Sports

    • Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins Olympic gold in breaking

    Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., competes against Netherlands' Lee-Lou Diouf Demierre, not shown, in the breaking quarterfinal event during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., competes against Netherlands' Lee-Lou Diouf Demierre, not shown, in the breaking quarterfinal event during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim has won the gold medal in men's breaking at the Paris Olympics.

     More to come...

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

    The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News