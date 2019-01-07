

The Canadian Press





MELBOURNE, Australia -- Canadian Peter Polansky beat Ernesto Escobedo of the United States 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the qualifying tournament of the Australian Open.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., will face Slovenia's Blaz Rola in the second round of qualifiers at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

It took Polansky an hour 45 minutes to dispatch Escobedo. He had lost the two previous meetings with Escobedo.

Later, No. 2 qualifying seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal opened against Belgium's Arthur De Greef. Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., meets Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the second day of qualifying.

In the women's qualifying draw. Rebecca Marino of Vancouver will meet American Caroline Dolehide and Toronto's Katherine Sebov faces Jessika Ponchet of France.