TORONTO -- Canada's Paralympians do not get paid for making the podium, unlike their Olympic counterparts.

In Canada, Olympians make $20,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze, thanks to the Canadian Olympic Committee's Athlete Excellence Fund. No such fund exists for Paralympians, many of whom have jobs outside of pursuing their athletic feats.

"Canadian Paralympians do not currently receive financial renumeration for winning a medal at the Paralympic Games," a spokesperson for the Canadian Paralympic Committee told CTVNews.ca on Thursday in a statement.

"We do support the idea of financial support for our medallists and strive to get CPC into a position in the future where we are able to offer a financial bonus to medallists," they added.

Prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced that it would pay Paralympians the same as Olympians for making the podium. They were previously paid US$7,500 for gold, $5,250 for silver and $3,750 for bronze. That's been bumped up to US$37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

Australia announced on Thursday that this year's Tokyo Paralympians would be paid the same as their Olympic counterparts. Gold medallists for Australia in the Paralympics will now take home $20,000 in Australian money, silver medallists $15,000 and bronze medallists $10,000.