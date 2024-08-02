Sports

    • Canada's Olympic medals appeal for team figure skating rejected by international body

    Canada's Madeline Schizas competes in the women's team free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022. (Jeff Roberson / AP Photo) Canada's Madeline Schizas competes in the women's team free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022. (Jeff Roberson / AP Photo)
    LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND -

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed a Canadian appeal of the International Skating Union's decision to award the bronze medal in the team figure skating event from the 2022 Beijing Olympics to Russia.

    The CAS said in a release Friday that the ISU correctly reallocated the points in the event after the retroactive disqualification of Kamila Valieva, which dropped the Russians from first to third and elevated the United States to gold and Japan to silver.

    Russia skated to gold in the event in Beijing before it was revealed Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medicine in a sample obtained before the Games.

    Her disqualification removed Valieva's maximum 10 points from each of her two events, but that still gave Russia one more point than fourth-place Canada in the revised standings.

    An appeal launched by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Skate Canada and the skaters on Canada's team argued that points should have been given to teams who rose in the event standings following Valieva's disqualification.

    The Canadians would have be one point ahead in third place if those amendments were made.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

