Canada's Nick Taylor playing best golf of his career heading into PGA Championship

Nick Taylor acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darryl Webb Nick Taylor acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darryl Webb

MORE SPORTS NEWS