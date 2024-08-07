Sports

    • Canada's Newman wins bronze in Olympic women's pole vault

    Alysha Newman, of Canada, reacts after her vault as she competes in the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Alysha Newman, of Canada, reacts after her vault as she competes in the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    PARIS -

    Alysha Newman has won Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in women's pole vault, claiming bronze on Wednesday with a Canadian-record height of 4.85 metres.

    Newman, from Delaware, Ont., finished at the same height as silver medallist Katie Moon, but had one more missed attempt than the American.

    Nina Kennedy of Australia cleared 4.90 metres to win gold.

    Newman is the first Canadian pole vaulter to win a medal since William Halpenny took bronze in the men's competition at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

    Edward Archibald's bronze in the men's event at the 1908 London Games is the only other Olympic pole vault medal in Canadian history.

    It's the third medal in athletics for Canada. Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., won gold in the men's hammer throw on Sunday, and Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., claimed gold in the women's hammer throw on Tuesday.

