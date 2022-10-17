Canada's Nestor makes 2023 ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame

Daniel Nestor returns a shot from from the team of Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer, of the Netherlands, in Davis Cup tennis action in Toronto on Saturday, September 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker Daniel Nestor returns a shot from from the team of Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer, of the Netherlands, in Davis Cup tennis action in Toronto on Saturday, September 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

MORE SPORTS NEWS