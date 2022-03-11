Canada's Mollie Jepsen wins Paralympic silver in giant slalom standing

BEIJING -

Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., captured a silver medal in the women's giant slalom standing event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Jepsen won second place in a time of two minutes 0.95 seconds.

China's Zhang Mengqiu won gold in the event, earning her nation's first-ever para alpine skiing gold.

Germany's Andrea Rothfuss won bronze.

This is the 22-year-old Jepsen's sixth career Paralympic medal and second of the Beijing Games.

She previously won a gold in Beijing in the women's downhill standing event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.