Canada's Mitton earns silver in women's shot put at World Athletics Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary -

Canada's Sarah Mitton earned silver in the women's shot put at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., had a top throw of 20.08 metres, which was a season-best, from her fifth of six attempts.

American Chase Ealey repeated as world champion with a season-best 20.43, while China's Lijiao Gong (19.69) earned bronze.

It is the first worlds medal of Mitton's career.

The 27-year-old was tied for bronze with the Netherlands' Jessica Schilder at the 2022 worlds but lost her spot on the podium on a tiebreaker, with Schilder having had the next furthest throw.

Mitton is a three-time national champion and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and owns the Canadian record at 20.33.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.