Canada's Mitchell earns track cycling bronze at world championship

Kelsey Mitchell of Team Canada reacts to winning her heat during the track cycling women's sprint race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Kelsey Mitchell of Team Canada reacts to winning her heat during the track cycling women's sprint race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

MORE SPORTS NEWS