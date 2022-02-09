Canada's Meryeta O'Dine wins snowboard cross bronze at Beijing Olympics

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine captured snowboard cross bronze at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

O'Dine captured the bronze medal while Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S. took top spot and Chloé Trespeuch of France captured the silver.

Fellow Canadian Tess Critchlow competed in the small final to finish sixth overall.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.