Canada's Meryeta O'Dine takes home snowboard cross bronze at Beijing Olympics

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine captured snowboard cross bronze at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

The B.C. native earned the bronze medal while Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S. took gold and Chloé Trespeuch of France won the silver.

Fellow Canadian Tess Critchlow competed in the small final to finish sixth overall.

O'Dine earned her first career World Cup podium in February 2017, finishing third in a snowboard cross race in Germany.

The 24-year-old qualified for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but did not compete after suffering a concussion days before her event.

This is Canada's third snowboard medal of the Games. Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won gold and Regina's Mark McMorris took bronze in the men's slopestyle on Monday.

Jacobellis, 36, captured the United States' first gold medal in Beijing a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.