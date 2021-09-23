ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA -- Canada's men open against Germany and the women's first opponent is Switzerland in Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced schedules Thursday at its semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The women's tournament starts Feb. 3 -- one day before the opening ceremony -- and runs to Feb. 17, while the men's tournament is 9-20.

The Canadian women, coming off a world championship win in Calgary in August, are in a pool with defending Olympic champion United States, Russia (referred to as ROC at the Games) and Switzerland.

Women's games will be played at the 14,614-seat Wukesong Sports Centre.

Canada lost the Olympic gold-medal game to the U.S. in a shootout in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

NHL players return to the Winter Olympics after they weren't released to participate in 2018.

Canada, the U.S., Germany and China comprise Group A in the 12-team men's tournament. Canada and Germany square off Feb. 10.

Canada claimed Olympic gold in 2014 the last time NHL players were involved.

Russia (called the Olympic Athletes from Russia) defeated Germany for gold in Pyeongchang. Canada took bronze.

Most men's tournament games will be held at the 18,826-seat National Indoor Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.