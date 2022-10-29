Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

Summer McIntosh of Canada is congratulated by Katie Ledecky of the U.S.A. after winning the women’s 400-metre freestyle in World Junior Record time at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto, Oct. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Summer McIntosh of Canada is congratulated by Katie Ledecky of the U.S.A. after winning the women’s 400-metre freestyle in World Junior Record time at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto, Oct. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MORE SPORTS NEWS