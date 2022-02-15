Canada's Max Parrot claims big air bronze at Beijing Olympics

Canada's Max Parrot earned a bronze medal in snowboard big air on day 11 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Parrot earned the bronze with a total of 170.25 points while Mons Roisland earned sliver with a total score of 171.75 and China's Su Yiming took the gold with 182.50 points.

This is Parrot's second medal of the Beijing Olympics. The Quebec native won Canada's first gold medal of the Games a week ago in the slopestyle final. Teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze in the slopestyle event. However, the Regina native couldn't land on the podium in big air, finishing 10th overall.

Fellow Canadian Darcy Sharpe finished in 12th place.

Parrot's Olympic medal haul comes three years after he underwent chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

The snowboarding bronze is Canada's 16th medal of the 2022 Winter Games.