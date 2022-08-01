Canada's Maude Charron earns weightlifting gold, sets Commonwealth Games record

From left, Australia's Sarah Maureen Cochrane, Canada's Maude G. Charron and Nigeria's Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf pose on the podium with their medals after the Women's 64 kg Final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) From left, Australia's Sarah Maureen Cochrane, Canada's Maude G. Charron and Nigeria's Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf pose on the podium with their medals after the Women's 64 kg Final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

