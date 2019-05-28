

ILE-BIZARD, Que. -- Matthew Anderson of Mississauga, Ont., came from behind to earn low qualifier honours on Monday at the final regional qualifier for the RBC Canadian Open.

The 19-year-old amateur gained direct entry into the Canadian Open by topping the field of more than 100 players at Elm Ridge Country Club.

"This is one of the best golfing days of my life so far," said Anderson. "To play a PGA Tour event, that's something I've been dreaming of. It's unbelievable that it's actually happening."

Anderson, who had one of the last tee times of the day, birdied the par-5 17th, then made par on the 18th hole to card a 5-under 67, one shot better than St-Jerome, Que., native Tim Alarie.

Anderson bogeyed his first hole, but knocked in five birdies to tie Alaire ahead of the 17th hole.

"I thought the lead may have been 5-or 6-under," said Anderson, who didn't know he was leading walking up to the 18th green. "I wasn't quite sure, but I knew if I got a par or birdie on 18, I had a chance."

Anderson started three events with the University of San Francisco Dons this past season. He finished second at the 2018 Ontario Junior Boys' Championship.

Alarie was strong on the front nine, notching four birdies to put himself temporarily in the low qualifier spot.

Etienne Brault, an amateur from Mercier, Que., finished at 3 under.

Alarie and Brault are among the 18 golfers advancing to the RBC Canadian Open Final Qualifier, which takes place June 3 at Heron Point Golf Links in Alberton, Ont.

The Quebec regional qualifier was the third and final regional qualifying event. The first regional qualifier took place on May 6 at Kings Links by the Sea in Delta, B.C. and saw 10 golfers earn spots in the final qualifier.

Michael Blair earned an exemption directly into the RBC Canadian Open as the low qualifier at the second regional qualifying event at TPC Toronto on May 16.

A minimum of four players from the 18-hole stroke play Final Qualifier on June 3 will gain entry into the RBC Canadian Open field.