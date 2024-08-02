Sports

    • Canada's Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke at Paris Games

    Kylie Masse prepares for her heat of the women's 200-metre backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Kylie Masse prepares for her heat of the women's 200-metre backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    PARIS -

    Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in women's 200-metre backstroke at the Olympic Games in Paris.

    The 28-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., is the first Canadian swimmer to win an Olympic medal in three consecutive Games.

    Masse was a bronze medallist in the 100-metre backstroke in Rio in 2016 and a double silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo where she was second in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

    Australia's Kaylee McKeown defended her Olympic gold medal in an Olympic-record time of two minutes, 3:73 seconds.

    Regan Smith of the United States took silver in 2:04.26 ahead of Masse in 2:05.57.

    Masse produced Canada's fifth Olympic swim medal in Paris.

    Summer McIntosh has won two gold medals and a silver medal, and Ilya Kharun earned a bronze.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

