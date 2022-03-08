Canada's Mark Arendz captures Paralympic biathlon gold

BEIJING -

Hartsville, P.E.I. native Mark Arendz won a gold medal in the men's middle distance standing para biathlon event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Arendz finished the race with a final time of 31 minutes, 45 seconds and two tenths, 32.8 seconds faster than silver medallist Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine and nearly a minute and a half faster than Kazakhstan's Alexandr Gerlits, who won bronze.

This is the second medal the 32-year-old Arendz is picking up at the Games. He previously won a bronze in the six-kilometre standing biathlon race.

This is the 10th medal Arendz has earned in his decorated Paralympic career, and second gold he's earned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.