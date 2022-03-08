Canada's Mark Arendz captures Paralympic biathlon gold

Mark Arendz of Canada competes in the men's Middle Distance Standing Para Biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre during the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-Olympic Information Services, Simon Bruty Mark Arendz of Canada competes in the men's Middle Distance Standing Para Biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre during the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-Olympic Information Services, Simon Bruty

