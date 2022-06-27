Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

Rebecca Marino of Canada plays a return to Camila Giorgi of Italy during their singles tennis match at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Rebecca Marino of Canada plays a return to Camila Giorgi of Italy during their singles tennis match at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE SPORTS NEWS