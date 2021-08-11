Canada's Denis Shapovalov has made an early exit from the National Bank Open in Toronto, losing 6-1, 6-4 to American Frances Tiafoe in second-round action Wednesday.

It was the first match of the tournament for the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., who had a bye in the first round as the No. 5 seed.

Shapovalov struggled with his serve and handed his opponent a 3-1 lead in the first set by double faulting on a break point.

Tiafoe played an aggressive match, luring Shapovalov to the net several times, only to place the ball in behind him.

Shapovalov, the world No. 10, had nine double faults and did not have a single chance at a break point in the one hour, 15-minute match.

He was the second Canadian man eliminated from the event, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in straight sets.

"I thought I could have done better in many moments, a few key points," said Auger-Aliassime, who entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed. "There was a couple of points I think I let go too easy on him and in the end, that wasn't good enough."

Canadians are faring much better on the women's side in Montreal, where wild-card entry Rebecca Marino posted a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Spain's Paula Badosa in the second round Wednesday.

Marino previously upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in straight sets to advance.

"It's nice to get those back-to-back wins. But I feel like I'm no longer a surprise, everyone kind of knows who I am," said the Vancouver native, who's currently ranked 220 in the world.

Marino attained a career-high No. 38 WTA ranking back in 2011, but stepped away from the sport for nearly five years to deal with depression.

"But at least (the wins) demonstrate to me that I belong back at this level. I really believe that. And now I have the evidence."

Marino struggled early Wednesday and Badosa jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set.

But the Canadian settled in and battled back, taking the second set and breaking Badosa twice in the third before sealing the two-hour, 14-minute match with an ace to advance to the third round.

Marino saved 11-of-17 break points across the match and hit nine aces, while Badosa had 10 double faults and saved 5-of-10 break points.

"I'm really, really proud of that performance, for turning it around and obviously for reaching the third round here," she said.

Marino will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Sabalenka, the tournament's No. 1 seed, edged American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 Wednesday.

While Marino's confident in how she's been playing, she knows Sabalenka presents her biggest challenge yet at the tournament.

"I feel like I'm the underdog in all these matches," said the Canadian. "I feel like I can't sell myself short, so I'm just going to try to step up to the plate, do my best against her. That's a bit of a tall order, but you know, if I just come play my A-game, I feel like I can stand with all these girls."

Marino didn't get much of a rest after beating Badosa Wednesday. Hours after her win, she was back on the court with Montreal's Leylah Annie Fernandez to face American Ingrid Neel and Elixane Lechemia of France in women's doubles.

Fernandez and Marino won 5-7, 6-3, 10-2 in an hour and 29 minutes, and will meet Sabalenka and Germany's Elise Mertens in the third round Thursday.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will also be back in action Thursday facing either No. 13 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the round of 16.

The 21-year-old Andreescu is looking to defend her title after winning the tournament in 2019.

The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.