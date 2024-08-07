Sports

    • Canada's Marina Stakusic wins National Bank Open debut; Rebecca Marino eliminated

    Canada's Marina Stakusic hits a return to Erika Andreeva, of Russia, at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Canada's Marina Stakusic hits a return to Erika Andreeva, of Russia, at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    TORONTO -

    Marina Stakusic has advanced to the second round of the National Bank Open.

    The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., came back to defeat Russia's Erika Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Canadian's first main-draw appearance at her country's national tournament.

    Next up for Stakusic, who entered the week ranked 160th in the world, is Taylor Townsend. The 71st-ranked American lost in qualifying, but earned a spot in the women's bracket as an injury replacement before first-round opponent and No. 16 seed Dayana Yastremska retired in the second set with Townsend up 6-3, 3-1 on Tuesday.

    Vancouver's Rebecca Marino lost her first-round match 6-3, 6-4 to Poland's Magda Linette.

    Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to play on Centre Court later Wednesday. The 21-year-old is the tournament's No. 15 seed after the event saw a boatload of withdrawals last week, including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

    In other notable early action at the US$3.2-million event, former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan topped No. 9 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 6-1.

