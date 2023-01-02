Canada's Leylah Fernandez progresses at ASB Classica

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning a point against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning a point against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MORE SPORTS NEWS