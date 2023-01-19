Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open

Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand return to Caroline Garcia of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand return to Caroline Garcia of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara

MORE SPORTS NEWS