Canada's Leylah Fernandez beats Rodina to advance at Charleston Open

CHARLESTON -

Canada's Leylah Fernandez beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in the round of 64 at the Charleston Open on Tuesday, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Fernandez hit three aces and won four breakpoints en route to victory at the Althea Gibson Club Court.

Fernandez, ranked 51st in the world, is looking to make it past the round of 32 in a WTA singles event for just the second time this season.

The 20-year-old from Montreal came within a win of claiming her first WTA doubles title at the Miami Open on Sunday. Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago lost to Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the final.

Fellow Canadian Katherine Sebov of Toronto also advanced to the round of 32 in Charleston after defeating American Lauren Davis on Monday.

Also in action this week, Canadian women Eugenie Bouchard and Carol Zhao play at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia. Both are scheduled to take the court for their first matches Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.