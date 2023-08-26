Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary -

Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished with a personal-best and world-leading 8909 points to win his first world title, upgrading on his silver from last year's worlds. His previous personal best was 8701 in that silver-medal effort.

The 27-year-old LePage is also the first Canadian to win the men's world decathlon title.

Warner of London, Ont., finished with a season-best 8804 points to place ahead of Grenada's Lindon Victor, who took bronze with a national record of 8756 points.

Warner -- the reigning Olympic champion -- suffered a hamstring injury in the fifth event, the 400 metres, while being the leader through four events at last year's worlds.

The 33-year-old has won Olympic gold and world indoors gold but hasn't reached the summit at outdoor worlds in the event.

