Canada's Kylie Masse, women's relay team advance in Olympic swimming

PARIS -

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre backstroke with the second-fastest time in the heats.

The 28-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., was a silver medallist in the event three years ago in Tokyo. The top 16 swimmers qualified for the evening semifinals.

The 4 x 200 women's freestyle relay team of Edmonton's Emma O'Croinin, Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., Ottawa's Julie Brousseau and Marie-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., punched Canada's ticket to the eight-team evening final by qualifying sixth.

Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh swims for a second gold medal and her third medal in Paris in the 200-metre butterfly evening final.

Reigning world champion Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alta., moved on to the men's 200-metre individual medley semifinals by finishing 13th in the heats.

Toronto's Josh Liendo also advanced in the men's 50-metre freestyle in 15th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.