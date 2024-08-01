Sports

    • Canada's Kylie Masse, women's relay team advance in Olympic swimming

    Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes in her heat of the women's 200-metre backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes in her heat of the women's 200-metre backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    PARIS -

    Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre backstroke with the second-fastest time in the heats.

    The 28-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., was a silver medallist in the event three years ago in Tokyo. The top 16 swimmers qualified for the evening semifinals.

    The 4 x 200 women's freestyle relay team of Edmonton's Emma O'Croinin, Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., Ottawa's Julie Brousseau and Marie-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., punched Canada's ticket to the eight-team evening final by qualifying sixth.

    Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh swims for a second gold medal and her third medal in Paris in the 200-metre butterfly evening final.

    Reigning world champion Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alta., moved on to the men's 200-metre individual medley semifinals by finishing 13th in the heats.

    Toronto's Josh Liendo also advanced in the men's 50-metre freestyle in 15th.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

