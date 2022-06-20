Canada's Kylie Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

Canada's Kylie Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

Kylie Masse of Canada competes in her Women 100m Backstroke semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Kylie Masse of Canada competes in her Women 100m Backstroke semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MORE SPORTS NEWS