

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- Canada's Kevin Koe settled for a silver medal Sunday night at the world men's curling championship after dropping a 7-2 decision to Sweden's Niklas Edin.

Edin stole two points in the eighth end and stole three more in the ninth after Koe could only clear one stone on an attempted quadruple takeout.

"Obviously we kind of lost some of the control," Koe said. "Tied up with hammer playing eight, that's a good spot to be in and we didn't play a good end obviously, and that's what cost us."

It was Edin's fourth career world title and second in a row. He beat Canada's Brad Gushue last year in Las Vegas to avenge a loss to the St. John's, N.L., skip a year earlier in Edmonton.

Edin's first world title came in 2013 and he won again in 2015. Koe won world gold in 2010 and 2016.

After an opening blank, Koe had a chance for a force in the second end but his runback took out a Swedish stone and his own rock. That allowed Edin to blank once again.

Canada was in danger of giving up four points in the third end but managed to steal a single when Edin jammed on a double-takeout attempt.

Koe hit a big-weight double and rolled it back under cover before following with a nice runback. He kept the pressure on in the fourth with a hit that rolled behind a corner guard. Edin was forced to draw for a single.

Koe didn't have to make a draw until he had hammer for the first time in the fifth. His first throw was slightly off line but his second draw found the four-foot ring for a 2-1 lead.

The Calgary skip made the packed house at the Enmax Centre pop in the sixth when he hit a double takeout to sit three. Edin was forced to draw for a single to pull even.

Koe made another double in the following end to get a blank and keep hammer.

Several rocks were in play in the eighth end before play was delayed for about five minutes during skip stones due to a loose handle. Edin played the repaired rock and made a double takeout to sit three.

Koe was forced to draw the four-foot and came up short to give Sweden a two-point lead.

Swedish third Oskar Eriksson made an excellent double takeout in the ninth end to put the pressure on Canada.

Koe made several highlight-reel shots all week -- including a masterful quad a day earlier -- but the Calgary skip couldn't do it again with his last rock and the teams shook hands.

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz defeated Japan's Yuta Matsumura 8-4 earlier in the day to win the bronze medal. De Cruz took the lead with four points in the seventh and stole singles in the next two ends for the victory.

Koe, lead Ben Hebert, second Colton Flasch and third B.J. Neufeld are in their first season together as a foursome.

The silver medal ends a tough stretch of results for Canada's four-player teams at major events.

Koe did not reach the podium at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year and the Canadian women's team skipped by Rachel Homan also did not win a medal.

Canada's Chelsea Carey missed the playoffs at last month's world women's championship in Silkeborg, Denmark. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in that final.

Edin earned the first seed in the round-robin standings with an 11-1 record. He beat Koe 9-4 earlier in the week.

Canada was the third seed in a six-team playoff pool that also included the United States and Scotland. Italy, Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, China, Norway and South Korea missed the cut.

Total attendance for the nine-day event was 69,077. The Enmax Centre has a capacity of about 4,500 for curling.

The 2020 world men's championship will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.