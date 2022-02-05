Canada's Kingsbury wins moguls silver at Olympics, just shy of back-to-back titles

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -

Mikael Kingsbury threw both arms in the air, pumped his fist and tossed his skis to the ground, celebrating the highest score of the men's moguls competition at the Olympics.

His 82.18 was the most points anyone had scored in the five rounds of the event, seemingly clinching back-to-back gold medals for the Canadian freestyle skiing legend.

But then Sweden's Walter Wallberg topped Kingsbury's score by more than a point on the last run of the superfinal.

"I did everything I could," said Kingsbury minutes after the medals ceremony on Saturday. "I'm very proud. It was one guy to go and I was Olympic champion."

Instead, Wallberg posted a stellar 83.23 to win gold and knock Kingsbury off the top podium spot. Japan's Ikuma Horishima claimed bronze with a score of 81.48.

All three medallists have dominated the World Cup circuit this season, but usually it's Kingsbury who emerges victorious.

"We've been fighting all season, been trying to get that first place for so long now," said Wallberg at a news conference afterwards. "So it was pretty good timing now."

Added Kingsbury with a laugh: "I'll say."

Kingsbury is the most accomplished moguls skier of all time.

He has won 71 World Cup titles, been the overall champion nine times, is the current world champion, and won moguls gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

If he had repeated as champion, he would have joined Alex Bilodeau of Rosemere, Que., as the only moguls skiers to successfully defend their Olympic titles. Bilodeau won back-to-back golds for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games and 2014 Sochi Games.

"It's my third medal, so I can't be mad," he said. "It's disappointing maybe a tiny, tiny bit, because you get so close."

Saturday's silver makes Kingsbury the first-ever male moguls skier to reach the podium at three consecutive Olympics. Norway's Kari Traa won moguls bronze at the 1998 Nagano Games, gold in 2002 at Salt Lake City and then silver at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Kingsbury said he's eager to go home and see family and friends. He wasn't sure if Beijing would be his final Olympics.

"I think about four years from now. I'll be 33 and I'm not 100 per cent sure if I'll be there," said Kingsbury. "I'm getting older."

Kingsbury has known Wallberg for years, even coaching his rival in Sweden in the early 2010s. The Swede said that Kingsbury has been an inspiration for him throughout his career.

"Mik has always been an idol of mine, since I started skiing moguls," said Wallberg. "I've always been looking up to him, so this is special for sure."

Kingsbury lived up to his considerable reputation at the Beijing Olympics, easily winning the qualifying round on Thursday. His 81.15 points in that round was more than two points better than the nearest competitor: Wallberg.

The product of Deux-Montagnes, Que., came out strong in the first round of the finals on Saturday, with an 81.78 putting him ahead of Japan's Kosuke Sugimoto by more than two points.

Limited tickets were sold as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, so only about 100 local fans watched from the grandstand at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

But Kingsbury's strong opening in the finals still drew big cheers from a handful of members of the Canadian Olympic delegation who were watching on from the crest of the neighbouring aerials hill.

In the second final, Kingsbury had a hard landing after his second jump, scoring a 79.59 and ceding the top spot in the superfinal to Wallberg, who earned an 80.33.

Kingsbury said that losing the tactical advantage of going last in the superfinal didn't change his strategy too much, but he knew that he had to go faster if he was going to beat the speedy Swede.

After consulting with coach Michel Hamelin at the top of the hill, Kingsbury knew he had to score an 81 or better.

"I was like, 'OK, I got this,"' said Kingsbury. "Now you just put a tiny bit more juice and I think that was my best run.

"So I scored 82 something and I was like all right, the pressure's on Walter."

Wallberg looked surprised when his championship score was announced, clasping hands and hugging Kingsbury.

"I knew I had a great run, but Mik had some very good runs as well so I wasn't sure," said Wallberg. "I knew I had a great run, but I didn't know it was going to be the best. I was super happy when I saw the scores."

Quebec City's Laurent Dumais was 26th overall after earning 71.39 points in the second qualifying round earlier Saturday.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe will compete in the women's moguls final on Sunday.

Her older sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., will have a second chance to qualify for the final on Sunday ahead of the medal round later that day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.