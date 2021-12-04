Canada's Kingsbury opens World Cup season with moguls victory in Finland
Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury opened the new World Cup moguls campaign by picking up where he left off last season.
Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won two World Cups and two world titles last winter after returning from a back injury that came at the same venue he conquered on Saturday.
"Today feels a bit like redemption," Kingsbury said. "Starting the season on a high note takes some of the pressure off. In 2017, I won here before heading to the Olympics. Hopefully things will go the same way this year."
Kingsbury, who'll be a favourite to win another Olympic title this February in Beijing, earned his 66th career World Cup win.
He finished with a score of 82.99 points, finishing just ahead of Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov (82.10). Japan's Ikuma Horishima was third with 81.12.
Kingsbury fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae during a training run late last year, forcing the Olympic champion to miss the first three World Cups of the season.
"It's great to get a win after missing out," Kingsbury said.
Two other Canadian men finished in the top 20 on Saturday. Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., was 17th and Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 18th.
Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 12th in the first women's final and did not advance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.