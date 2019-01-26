Canada's Kingsbury back on top of podium with gold at home course
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury skis the course during a practice session at the FIS Freestyle Ski moguls World Cup in Mont Tremblant, Que. on Friday, January 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:11PM EST
MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. - Canadian Mikael Kingsbury landed back on top of the podium Saturday, winning gold at a moguls World Cup race after a disappointing performance a week earlier.
Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic champion, scored 86.73 points on his home course to rebound from a fifth-place finish last week in Lake Placid, N.Y., that halted his perfect start to the season.
The victory was the first for the Deux-Montagnes, Que., native at Mont-Tremblant.
Japan's Ikuma Horishima was second with 85.02 points while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was thing with 83.42.
On the women's side, 2018 Olympic silver medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal won bronze. Perrine Laffont of France won the event while Australia's Jakara Anthony took silver.
Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was fourth.