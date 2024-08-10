Sports

    • Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

    Katie Vincent, of Canada, competes in the women's canoe single 200-metre heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi) Katie Vincent, of Canada, competes in the women's canoe single 200-metre heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)
    Share
    PARIS, France -

    Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.

    The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished in 44.12 seconds, a world and Olympic record, just ahead of Nevin Harrison of the United States who won silver in 44:13 seconds.

    Fellow Canadian Sophia Jensen, of Chelsea, Que., finished in sixth with a time of 45.08.

    Vincent's medal marked Canada’s eighth gold and 25th overall at the Paris Games. Both totals set a new mark for the most the country has won at a non-boycotted Olympics.

    Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Dartmouth, N.S., won bronze in the women’s double 500m on Friday.

    Earlier on Saturday, kayaker Michelle Russell, of Fall River, N.S., came eighth in the women's single 500m final and Riley Melanson of Dartmouth finished sixth in a placing race.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News