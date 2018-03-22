

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Canada's Jennifer Jones extended her winning streak to nine games Thursday morning with an 8-7 victory over Russia's Victoria Moiseeva at the world women's curling championship.

Jones had hammer in the final end and drew the four-foot ring for the win. She improved to 9-0 in round-robin play at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg started the day in second place at 8-1 and South Korea's EunJung Kim was in third place at 6-2.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday. Jones was scheduled to play Italy's Diana Gaspari in the evening.

Russia fell into fourth place at 6-3. Round-robin play continues through Friday night.

After Canada opened with a single, Moiseeva had a chance for a deuce in the second end but settled for one when her split attempt was thick.

Jones took a 3-1 lead with a pair in the third but Moiseeva came back with a single in the fourth and stole a point in the fifth when Jones ticked a guard.

The teams exchanged three-point ends after the mid-game break. Jones drew the button in the sixth but was heavy with a freeze attempt in the seventh to let Russia draw for three.

Canada used a hit to score one in the eighth, missing out on a second point after a measure. Russia used hammer to pull even in the ninth.

Six teams in the 13-team field will make the playoffs. The top two seeds will qualify for the semifinals while the remaining teams will play in qualification games Saturday morning.

The medal games are set for Sunday. Ottawa's Rachel Homan won gold at last year's world championship in Beijing.