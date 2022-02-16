Canada's Jones beats Denmark; Gushue to meet Sweden in men's semis

BEIJING -

Canada's Jennifer Jones beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-4 in the women's curling round-robin finale on Thursday at the Beijing Games.

Jones needed the victory to have a shot at making the four-team playoffs.

The Canadian team had to wait until the completion of the three other games to learn whether they would make the cut.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Brad Gushue closed out his round-robin schedule with a 5-2 loss to Great Britain's Bruce Mouat.

Both teams had already qualified for the men's team semifinals in the evening.

Gushue will play Sweden's Niklas Edin and Mouat will take on defending champion John Shuster of the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.