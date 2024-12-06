Sports

    • Canada's Jonathan David scores milestone goal in Lille win over Brest in France

    Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Juventus at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Christophe Ena/The Canadian Press) Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Juventus at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Christophe Ena/The Canadian Press)
    Canadian striker Jonathan David scored twice to go past the 100-goal career mark for Lille in a 3-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 play Friday.

    The 24-year-old from Ottawa turned in a man-of-the-match performance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, assisting on his team's other goal as Lille extended its unbeaten run to 10 matches.

    David now has 17 in 23 games in all competitions this season and leads the French top tier with 11 goals.

    David, who joined Lille in August 2020 in a $46.5-million transfer from Belgium's KAA Gent, went into the game with 99 goals in all competitions. He finished it with 101 goals in 206 appearances for Lille.

    "So happy for Jonathan. What an accomplishment," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said in a social media post.

    David put Lille ahead from the penalty spot after nine minutes and set up a second just before halftime when he got away from his marker and sent in a cross that Iceland international winger Hákon Haraladsson knocked home .

    Ludovic Ajorque got one back for Brest early in the second half but David restored Lille’s two-goal cushion when he pounced on a loose ball and scored.

    David, who tops Canada's men's scoring list with 31 goals from 59 appearances, is out of contract after this season and has been linked with a move to several top European clubs.

    Lille has not lost to Brest at home since 1989.

    Lille joined Marseille and Monaco in second place on 26 points, seven behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which played Auxerre later on Friday.

