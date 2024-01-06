Canada's Jonathan David scores hat trick for Lille in lopsided win over Golden Lion
Canadian international Jonathan David scored three goals as Lille thumped Martinique minnow Golden Lion FC 12-0 in round-of-32 play in the French Cup on Saturday.
David's goals came in the 24th, 35th and 74th minute. Edon Zhegrova also scored three goals for Lille, which sits fifth in the French top tier.
The lopsided loss came after the Martinique side's 7,000-kilometre journey to Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Lille, which led 7-0 at the break, had 22 shots on target compared to none for the Martinique side.
David, a 23-year-old from Ottawa, has 26 goals in 45 appearances for Canada.
