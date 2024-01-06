Sports

    • Canada's Jonathan David scores hat trick for Lille in lopsided win over Golden Lion

    Jonathan David, right, scored a hat trick on Saturday during Lille's lopsided win over Golden Lion FC 12-0 in round-of-32 play in the French Cup. Jonathan David, right, scored a hat trick on Saturday during Lille's lopsided win over Golden Lion FC 12-0 in round-of-32 play in the French Cup.
    Villeneuve-d'Ascq -

    Canadian international Jonathan David scored three goals as Lille thumped Martinique minnow Golden Lion FC 12-0 in round-of-32 play in the French Cup on Saturday.

    David's goals came in the 24th, 35th and 74th minute. Edon Zhegrova also scored three goals for Lille, which sits fifth in the French top tier.

    The lopsided loss came after the Martinique side's 7,000-kilometre journey to Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

    Lille, which led 7-0 at the break, had 22 shots on target compared to none for the Martinique side.

    David, a 23-year-old from Ottawa, has 26 goals in 45 appearances for Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News