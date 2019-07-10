

The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES -- Canada's Brooke Henderson can add an ESPY to her trophy case.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was named best female golfer at the annual celebration of athletes on Wednesday.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are presented by the ABC television network and were previously put on by American sports network ESPN.

"Extremely honoured to receive Best Female Golfer at the .ESPYS!! So cool!" said Henderson from her verified Twitter account.

She was unable to attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles because she's competing at the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, this week.

The 21-year-old Henderson has won two LPGA Tour tournaments this season, becoming the winningest Canadian pro golfer with a total of nine career victories.

Henderson won the LOTTE Championship on April 17 and the Meijer LPGA Classic on June 13.